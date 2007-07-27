Hearst Signs Allred For Reality Show

Hearst Entertainment says it has signed attorney Gloria Allred for an hour reality series, No Guts No Glory, a kind of "Arbitrator Allred" take on the judge show genre.

The series is described as teaming Allred with agrieved parties who are "angry and out for justice." She will help them with a game plan then "use her negotiating skills to find a fair resolution for both parties."

The show is targeted for cable, with A&E and Court TV among those being pitched. The reality producer has a number of cable credits including Modern Marvels on History Channel, Tabloid Wars on Bravo, and Garden Police on Discovery.

Allred, a civil rights attorney and partner in the law firm of Allred, Maroko & Goldberg, is a familiar face as a legal commentator on KABC-TV Lost Angeles and on cable news shows. She was also one of the legal eagles fronting a Twentieth TV syndicated show, Power of Attorney several years back.

She is also author of the book, Fight Back and Win: My Thirty-Year Fight Against Injustice - And How You Can Win Your Own Battles.