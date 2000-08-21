Hearst-Argyle, TW reach retrans deal

Hearst-Argyle last week finally reached a retransmission agreement with Time Warner Cable after months of negotiations.

Those negotiations had been stalemated as Hearst sought increased license fees for Lifetime, the cable channel it co-owns with Disney, and carriage of Lifetime Movie Channel. Both were originally part of the contentious Disney/ABC retransmission negotiations with Time Warner, but were dropped from the final agreement reached in May.

Of the 26 Hearst-Argyle stations reaching about 17.5 million homes, Time Warner systems serve about 3.4 million of those homes.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.