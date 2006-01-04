Hearst-Argyle Re-Ups With ABC

Hearst-Argyle Television has renewed its affiliation agreements with ABC through 2009. The company owns 13 ABC affiliates, including WCVB Boston, WISN Milwaukee and WPBF West Palm Beach, Fla.

ABC will pay the Hearst stations unspecified compensation, although it is estimated to be less than 1.75% of the company’s net operating revenue, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

In December, Hearst renewed its CBS affiliation for two stations. But that 10-year deal phases out compensation altogether. CBS will pay two Hearst-Argyle stations about $1 million each over two years in network compensation. KCCI Des Moines, Iowa, will receive $726,000 in the first year and $363,000 in year two. The company’s other CBS affiliate, WLKY Louisville, Ky., gets $660,000 in the first year and $330,000 for the second year. But after 2007, neither station will receive any compensation from CBS.