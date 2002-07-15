Healthy addition for Mazingo

PDA programmer Mazingo has added CNBC's Healthy Solutions with Mariette

Hartley to its growing list of shows delivered to mobile hand-held devices.

Mazingo has 1,400 channels worth of movies syndicated and cable TV shows,

news, weather and more.

In the past four weeks, Mazingo has done deals to carry programming from the

Weather Channel, NBC (promo clips for the new season) and a raft of classic

syndicated shows including Dick Van Dyke and The Beverly

Hillbillies.