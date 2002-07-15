Healthy addition for Mazingo
PDA programmer Mazingo has added CNBC's Healthy Solutions with Mariette
Hartley to its growing list of shows delivered to mobile hand-held devices.
Mazingo has 1,400 channels worth of movies syndicated and cable TV shows,
news, weather and more.
In the past four weeks, Mazingo has done deals to carry programming from the
Weather Channel, NBC (promo clips for the new season) and a raft of classic
syndicated shows including Dick Van Dyke and The Beverly
Hillbillies.
