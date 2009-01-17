Headlines from Multichannel News
By B&C Staff
Cable's Chief Looks Ahead—and Back
Multichannel News Washington news editor Ted Hearn sits down with the one person who may care more about incoming president Barack Obama's communications policy than anyone else—National Cable & Telecommunications Association president Kyle McSlarrow.
Off to a Sluggish Start
Returning cable shows receive a lukewarm ratings reception in the early days of 2009.
For Cable Stocks, A Year to Forget
Yes, 2008 was bad, with a 22% decline, but operator shares still performed better than they did in 2007.
