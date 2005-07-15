HBO Slates Curb, Extras

HBO has slated a Sept. 25 premiere date for the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm and new Ricky Gervais series, Extras.

Curb’s 10-episode fifth season debut will follow a new episode of the network’s epic drama, Rome, which bows Aug. 28. Extras’ six-episode first season will follow Curb at 10:30.

The premium network has also locked in Elizabeth I, a two-part HBO Films miniseries about the famous British monarch's relationship with the two key men in her life, the Earls of Leicester and Essex.

The series, produced by Company Pictures in association with the UK’s Channel 4, will star Helen Mirren and Jeremy Irons. It is currently filming in Vilnius, Lithuania, and is slated for 2006.

HBO began production July 15 on Walkout, a film it will debut in 2006 telling the true story of a group of Chicano students who protested the L.A. public school system during the civil rights movement.

The network will begin production this September on a new comedy series starring funnyman Louis C.K., a multi-camera show with 13 episodes set to launch in 2006.

HBO will also begin production this fall on John Adams, its Tom Hanks/Gary Goetzman-produced miniseries on the country’s second president.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning David McCullough biography of Adams, the series will film during 2005 and 2006 in Colonial Williamsburg; Richmond, Va.; and throughout Europe, and debut on HBO in 2007.

Hanks and Goetzman (HBO’s Band of Brothers) will executive produce through Playtone, in association with HBO Films. The series will chronicle America’s first 50 years through the story of Adams and his wife Abigail.