HBO to Deliver Mailman

The BBC’s animated Postman Pat will be delivering his pre-school show to the U.S. through a deal between Entertainment Rights PLC (ER), which owns the character, and HBO.

The stop-animation show about a mailman’s daily activities in a rural town has run on the BBC since 1981 and the character has been sold to more than 100 countries.

Marking his U.S. broadcast debut, Pat will air daily on HBO Family beginning this fall.

The latest batch of 26 half-hour installments produced for the BBC by Cosgrove Hall will be available in English and dubbed in Spanish. ER is currently working on a line of Pat educational products to roll out in the U.S. in 2006. Pat’s latest episodes, launched on the BBC in September 2004.

HBO Family is a commercial-free multiplex channel.

Entertainment Rights PLC has a library of more than 1,800 hours of kids and family characters including He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, She-Ra, Fat Albertand the Cosby Kids, and Ghostbusters.



It also has selected rights to Mattel’s Barbie and Scholastic’s Clifford.

