Hastert Hammers ABC Over Foley Story

Embattled House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.) is blaming ABC News, in part, for fueling the growing page e-mail scandal that has ruined the political career of Rep. Mark Foley (R-Fla.) and threatens his own.

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Hastert said: "The people who want to see this thing blow up are ABC News and a lot of Democratic operatives."

"We're simply reporting on this story," said ABC News spokesman Jeffrey Schneider.

ABC's chief investigative reporter Brian Ross broke the story and the network's latest reporting is on three more congressional pages accusing Foley of online sexual approaches.

