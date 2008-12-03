Hallmark Taps Google For TV Ads

Hallmark Channel is partnering with Google to bring its Google TV Ads platform to the Hallmark family of networks.

Starting early next year, advertisers using the Google TV Ads platform—many of them new to television--will be able to buy space on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, and receive viewership data on what Hallmark says is an “unprecedented scale.”

Hallmark Channel is joining NBC Universal owned cablers Sci Fi, Oxygen, MSNBC, CNBC, Sleuth and Chiller, as well as Bloomberg Television and DISH Network as clients of Google TV Ads.

“Partnering with Google is a milestone for Hallmark Channel’s continued advertising success,” said Bill Abbott, Executive Vice President, Ad Sales, Hallmark Channel, announcing the deal. “The Google TV Ads platform will allow more advertisers to access the network’s acclaimed roster of family-friendly programming – entertainment that audiences cherish during the holidays.”

Google TV Ads attempts to take the companies approach to online advertising to television, using an auction based pricing system and targeting tools to reach the right audience