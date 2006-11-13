Trending

Hallmark Names Western Sales Exec

Sean Kelly, senior account executive at Discovery Communications, is joining Hallmark.

Kelly has been named VP, Western advertising sales, for both Hallmark and the Hallmark Movie Channel, overseeing sales for a 15-state territory. He will be based in Los Angeles.

Kelly reports to Ed Georger, senior VP, ad sales, and Chris Ward, senior VP, Midwest ad sales.