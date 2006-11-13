Hallmark Names Western Sales Exec
Sean Kelly, senior account executive at Discovery Communications, is joining Hallmark.
Kelly has been named VP, Western advertising sales, for both Hallmark and the Hallmark Movie Channel, overseeing sales for a 15-state territory. He will be based in Los Angeles.
Kelly reports to Ed Georger, senior VP, ad sales, and Chris Ward, senior VP, Midwest ad sales.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.