Hallmark gets Disney films
Hallmark Channel has acquired about 150 Walt Disney Co. titles from Buena
Vista Television.
Hallmark will be the exclusive cable home for movies like Jungle 2
Jungle, Mighty Joe Young and My Favorite Martians.
The new theatricals join Hallmark's schedule beginning Feb.
8.
