Gutter Sues NBC, Fox

New York-based Gutter Magazine is suing NBC and Fox for $1 billion,

alleging that the two networks ripped off its idea for a reality show called

Love or Money and turned it into Fox's Joe Millionaire and NBC's

For Love or Money.

The magazine's CEO, Asante Kahari, filed the suit in New York's Southern

District Federal Court.

Suing for copyright infringement hasn't proven very successful in the world

of reality TV so far, with CBS failing to get anything out of its lawsuit

against ABC that alleged that I'm a Celebrity . Get Me Out of Here!

blatantly copied CBS' Survivor, except maybe satisfaction that Get Me

Out of Here failed to perform in the ratings.

Joe Millionaire and For Love or Money certainly bear a resemblance

to each other, with Joe Millionaire a dating show in which the women

don't know the bachelor in question really has no money, contrary to

appearances, and For Love or Money a dating show in which the bachelor

doesn't know 15 women are competing for the choice between him or $1 million

(and likely choosing the $1 million, considering the antics so far of For

Love or Money's Rob Campos).