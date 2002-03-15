Trending

Guilt gives Court TV a boost

By

Courtroom Television Network's first original movie, Guilt by Association, nabbed a 1.5
rating for its premiere March 12, well above the network's usual 0.8 prime time
rating.

The tab for the project was about $3 million. Court TV plans to make two to
four movies per year in the same price range.

Executives have said all of the projects will be based on true legal events.