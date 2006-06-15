Guererro Joins Inside Edition
Lisa Guererro, former weekend co-host of syndicated entertainment magazine Extra, is joining rival InsideEdition as West Coast correspondent.
Her credits also include Fox sports Net's The Best Damn Sports Show and sideline reporter for ABC's Monday Night Football in 2003.
