Groups Push a la Carte Cable

Concerned Women for America, which bills itself as "the nation's largest public policy women's organization," said it has a poll that shows that Americans want the option of a la carte cable service.

"You don't have to pay for a cooking class to buy a ticket for a play-off game, but to see the game on cable, you have to pay for the cooking class too," said CWA Chief Counsel Jan LaRue.

The group, joined by Citizens for Community Values, will release the poll and an ad campaign May 5 at a Capitol Hill press conference. Also on hand will be Consumers Union, Family Research Council, Focus on the Family, and the Parents Television Council.

Some legislators and others have pressed for a la carte cable service as a way to give parents more control over programming in the wake of concerns about indecent content. It is also seen as a way to reduce cable bills. Cable, in turn, sees it as a way to mess up its economic model and kill niche channels.

