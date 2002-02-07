Greta's Record bests Brown, Keyes

Greta Van Susteren's ratings are settling down after her Fox News Channel

debut Monday.

Wednesday night, On the Record with Greta Van Susteren scored a 0.7

rating at 10 p.m., good enough to beat Cable News Network's NewsNight with Aaron Brown,

which collected a 0.6.

The buzz surrounding Van Susteren's debut, much of which focused on her

recent cosmetic surgery, helped the show to collect a 1.5 rating Monday night.

On the Record harvested a 1.1 rating its second night.

Van Susteren's first three shows have scored better than both Brown's and

MSNBC's 10 p.m. show, Alan Keyes Is Making Sense.