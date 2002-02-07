Greta's Record bests Brown, Keyes
Greta Van Susteren's ratings are settling down after her Fox News Channel
debut Monday.
Wednesday night, On the Record with Greta Van Susteren scored a 0.7
rating at 10 p.m., good enough to beat Cable News Network's NewsNight with Aaron Brown,
which collected a 0.6.
The buzz surrounding Van Susteren's debut, much of which focused on her
recent cosmetic surgery, helped the show to collect a 1.5 rating Monday night.
On the Record harvested a 1.1 rating its second night.
Van Susteren's first three shows have scored better than both Brown's and
MSNBC's 10 p.m. show, Alan Keyes Is Making Sense.
