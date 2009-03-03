Government's Broadband Trio Schedules Brainstorming Session

The FCC, National Telecommunications & Information Administration and the USDA's Office of Rural Development have scheduled a meeting March 10 to discuss the way forward for broadband deployment.



The trio have been charged by the Obama administration with implementing over $7 billion in broadband grant money contained in the economic stimulus package, as well as, for the FCC's part, drawing up a master plan for ubiquitous deployment.



It will be a public meeting hosted at NTIA and described as the first of several public meetings.