Gotti Hit Boosts A&E

Viewers are apparently curious about Victoria Gotti's home life.

The daughter of the late mobster John Gotti stars with her teenage sons in A&E's new reality show, Growing Up Gotti. The series' Aug. 2 premiere delivered big ratings. An average 3.2 million viewers tuned in, making it A&E's biggest series debut in its 20 year history.

Among A&E's core adult demo targets, 2 million adults 25-54 tuned in and 1.8 million adults 18-49. Growing Up Gotti airs Monday nights at 9:30 p.m.