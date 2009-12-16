Trending

Golf Channel Tees Up 'Trump'

By

Golf Channel has greenlit "Donald J. Trump's Fabulous World of Golf," a
celebrity-infused nonscripted series, for an April 26 primetime launch.The six half-hour
episodes, airing Mondays at 9 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Pacific, will feature
such matchups as NFL legends Jerry Rice vs. Lawrence Taylor.

