Golf Channel Tees Up 'Trump'
Golf Channel has greenlit "Donald J. Trump's Fabulous World of Golf," a
celebrity-infused nonscripted series, for an April 26 primetime launch.The six half-hour
episodes, airing Mondays at 9 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Pacific, will feature
such matchups as NFL legends Jerry Rice vs. Lawrence Taylor.
