GM of the Year Deadline Friday

Broadcasting & Cable is saluting the station General Manager of the Year with an award presentation at the NATPE show in Vegas and special designation in our Dec. 22 issue. We’re giving out honors to the top GM in markets 1-25 and markets 26 and up, along with the top general manager at a Spanish-language station.

Readers must nominate that exceptional general manager by Friday, Nov. 14. What are we looking for? The GM that provides exemplary innovation, fearless leadership and flawless execution through a challenging time in the television industry.

For more information—and a nomination form--visit the B&C General Manager of the Year page at: http://www.broadcastingcable.com/info/CA6606245.html.