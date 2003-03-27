Gibbons to host Nation
Extra's Leeza Gibbons will host Fox's next reality special, Test the Nation, airing Friday, April 11 at 8 p.m.
Test the Nation will give viewers a chance to test their IQs online while watching a live studio audience test theirs on-air.
The show will then analyze the results and present a statistical snapshot of America's smartest people.
Test the Nation is being produced by The Gurin Co. with Phil Gurin and Marc Jansen executive-producing.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.