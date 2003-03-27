Gibbons to host Nation

Extra's Leeza Gibbons will host Fox's next reality special, Test the Nation, airing Friday, April 11 at 8 p.m.

Test the Nation will give viewers a chance to test their IQs online while watching a live studio audience test theirs on-air.

The show will then analyze the results and present a statistical snapshot of America's smartest people.

Test the Nation is being produced by The Gurin Co. with Phil Gurin and Marc Jansen executive-producing.