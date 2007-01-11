Geraldo To Olbermann: Let's Settle It in the Ring
Geraldo to Olbermann: Let's Settle It in the Ring (NYPost)
Fight fans will line up to buy tickets if Keith Olbermann accepts Geraldo Rivera's challenge. The Fox News man called Olbermann a "midget . . . punk . . . slimeball" on a radio show in Orlando, Fla., last month.
