Geraldo Moving in Top Market

Twentieth Television today announced that news strip Geraldo at Large, hosted by Geraldo Rivera, will move in the nation's top market--on WNYW--from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. next Monday.

The Fox-owned station is looking to run the strip after its local news since it has performed better in news adjacency time periods. Currently, it airs between a court show and Inside Edition.

Additionally, the show has been cleared on Fox affiliate WSVN Miami at 12:30 a.m. starting Dec. 26, with the chance for an upgrade to 4:30 p.m. if Geraldo makes it to next fall.

The WSVN deal pushes the show’s clearances to 60% of the U.S.

Geraldo in the November sweep averaged a 2.3 rating/4 share for primary runs in the 33 metered markets where it was carried. That is down 28% from its average lead-in and down 8% from its year-ago time-period average.

Geraldo launched Oct. 31 as a replacement for Fox's A Current Affair in many markets.