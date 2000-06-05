Gender gap$
Female TV anchor average salary as a percentage of male TV anchor average salary
KCAL(TV) (Ind.) 93%
KTLA(TV) (WB) 62%
KCOP(TV) (UPN) 83%
KMEX-TV (Univision) 70%
KTTV(TV) (Fox) 50%
Female TV reporter average salary as a percentage of male TV reporter average salary
KCAL(TV) 77%
KTLA(TV) 92%
KCOP(TV) 98%
KMEX-TV 83%
KTTV(TV) 93%
Source: American Federation of Television and Radio Artists
