Trending

Gender gap$

By

Female TV anchor average salary as a percentage of male TV anchor average salary

KCAL(TV) (Ind.) 93%

KTLA(TV) (WB) 62%

KCOP(TV) (UPN) 83%

KMEX-TV (Univision) 70%

KTTV(TV) (Fox) 50%

Female TV reporter average salary as a percentage of male TV reporter average salary

KCAL(TV) 77%

KTLA(TV) 92%

KCOP(TV) 98%

KMEX-TV 83%

KTTV(TV) 93%

Source: American Federation of Television and Radio Artists