Genachowski Makes Staff Appointments in Number of Bureaus

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has announced staff appointments in several bureaus.

Catherine Seidel, chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, has been named deputy chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau.

John Branscombe, chief of the Spectrum and Competition Policy Division, has also been named deputy chief of the Wireless Competition Bureau.

Monica Desai, former chief of the media bureau, has been named deputy chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.

Mark Stone, deputy managing director of the commission, has been named deputy chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau.