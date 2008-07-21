Gannett, Chyron Clinch AXIS Deal

Gannett Broadcasting will use Chyron's Axis Web-based content creation service across all 23 Gannett-owned stations, in a multi-year deal that will be formalized this week.

The deal was first reported in B&C and announced at NAB by Michael Wellesley-Wesley, Chyron's president and CEO. His company has made a strategic shift to providing graphics through the Internet after acquiring Web-based graphics firm Axis Graphics for $3 million in January.