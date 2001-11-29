Game Show goes past 40 million mark
The Sony- and Liberty Digital-owned network is now in 40,235,000 homes, according to Nielsen Media Research estimates.
The network has gained over 10 million subscribers since last November and
its ratings are up 25% from the prior broadcast year.
Game Show Network averaged a .5 household rating in prime time, according to Nielsen Media Research. - Joe Schlosser
