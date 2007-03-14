GAC To Run Chesney Special

GAC has slated a two-part special on Kenny Chesney's 2007 concert tour. Kenny Chesney Phases & Stages: The Filp Flop Summer Tour is slated to premiere April 21 at 9 p.m. and continue April 28.



The special profiles the country music superstar as he prepares for his 2007 summer tour, which kicks off in April. Chesney drew a record-breaking 1.3 million people to his 2006 tour, more than any other artist in pop, rock, rap or country music history. He was also a recent interview subject for Anderson Cooper on CBS's 60 Minutes.



Phases & Stages' cameras will track the famously detail-oriented Chesney and his team for several months before the show as they design sets and T-shirts, figure out ticket prices, and practice for the tour. Chesney played nine major stadiums last year, and sold out NFL stadiums in Boston and Philadelphia this year in 15 minutes flat.



"If you want to know the fans are getting more this year than they did last year, you have to know what you've done and what you're doing," Chesney said in a statement.



Great American Country channel is available in about 46 million homes, about halfway to being a fully distributed cable network. The network announced the Chesney special as part of an advertising presentation for parent company Scripps Networks this evening in New York.