FX re-ups for Beach, shares sitcom

FX has renewed its Howard Stern-produced sitcom Son of the Beach for a third season and has closed its first-ever dual-purpose deal with the co-owned Fox network.

As expected, FX has signed a deal that will allow the cable network to share episodes of Fox's midseason comedy Nathan's Choice. Nathan's Choice, produced by Warner Bros., is a comedy that allows the audience to choose the ending.

FX will show the episode with the ending Fox does not air.

FX is also expected to sign a dual-purpose deal for another Fox series, freshman drama 24. - Joe Schlosser