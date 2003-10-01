FX, MTV Cancel Talk Shows

FX and MTV: Music Television are canning their late-night talk shows.

FX has stopped production on its Orlando Jones Show

, which has suffered from low ratings, but repeats will stay on through Nov. 14. Recent ratings for the show have hovered around a 0.2 or 0.3.

MTV is dumping its late-night entry, The New Tom Green Show

, which started off well enough, with ratings around a 1.0, but has fallen as low a 0.3.

"In spite of critical acclaim, The New Tom Green Show

was unfortunately unable to sustain the initial rating success it enjoyed in its earlier weeks," MTV said in a prepared statement.