FX, MTV Cancel Talk Shows
FX and MTV: Music Television are canning their late-night talk shows.
FX has stopped production on its Orlando Jones Show
, which has suffered from low ratings, but repeats will stay on through Nov. 14. Recent ratings for the show have hovered around a 0.2 or 0.3.
MTV is dumping its late-night entry, The New Tom Green Show
, which started off well enough, with ratings around a 1.0, but has fallen as low a 0.3.
"In spite of critical acclaim, The New Tom Green Show
was unfortunately unable to sustain the initial rating success it enjoyed in its earlier weeks," MTV said in a prepared statement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.