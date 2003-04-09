FX cool with Lucky outing

FX didn't exactly hit the jackpot with the debut of its new original series,

but it walked away satisfied.

Lucky, a half-hour dark comedy about a down-on-his-luck gambler, premiered Tuesday

to a 2.2 rating with 2.5 million viewers. That's more than double FX's usual

prime-time average.

A FX spokesperson said executives were very happy with Lucky's beginning.

Lucky took over the 10 p.m. Tuesday spot where dirty-cop drama The

Shield had been running and averaging a 2.8 rating.

The Shield grabbed a 4.1 rating for its series debut in May 2002 and

followed up with a 3.6 rating for last January's season-two start.

Lucky's Nielsen Media Research marks are in line with ratings for Lifetime Television's original

series, Strong Medicine and The Division, and Sci Fi Channel's new

Tremors: The Series.