Furchtgott-Roth to take AEI post

FCC Commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth announced Wednesday he will become a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute after he steps down from the federal agency.

The Republican regulator plans to leave the agency when a slate of nominees are confirmed. The commissioners-in-waiting, Republicans Kathleen Abernathy and Kevin Martin and Democrat Michael Copps, are expected to be approved by the Senate Commerce Committee Thursday. Final approval by the full Senate is expected Congress returns from Memorial Day break.

Furchtgott-Roth said he plans to write a book on telecommunications policy. Furchtgott-Roth and his wife Diana could almost wave at each other as they passed through the revolving door that cycles Washingtonians between federal and private sector jobs. After working as a resident fellow at AEI for several years, Diana was named chief of staff for the White House Council of Economic March 15. - Bill McConnell