Frist taps Starz VP
Paul Jacobson, vice president of corporate communications for Denver-based
Starz Encore Group LLC, has been tapped as deputy communications director for
Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.).
Jacobson, 44, joined Starz in 1998 from Denver-based Ascent Entertainment
Group, but he is a veteran Washington, D.C., communications type.
Before his move out to the mountains, Jacobson was deputy press secretary to
another Republican Majority Leader, Kansas' Bob Dole, and press secretary to Republican
Sen. Warren Rudman (R-N.H.).
Starz's Marc McCarthy will be interim head of corporate
communications until a replacement is found, although McCarthy is a likely
candidate for the full-time post, as well.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.