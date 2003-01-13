Frist taps Starz VP

Paul Jacobson, vice president of corporate communications for Denver-based

Starz Encore Group LLC, has been tapped as deputy communications director for

Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.).

Jacobson, 44, joined Starz in 1998 from Denver-based Ascent Entertainment

Group, but he is a veteran Washington, D.C., communications type.

Before his move out to the mountains, Jacobson was deputy press secretary to

another Republican Majority Leader, Kansas' Bob Dole, and press secretary to Republican

Sen. Warren Rudman (R-N.H.).

Starz's Marc McCarthy will be interim head of corporate

communications until a replacement is found, although McCarthy is a likely

candidate for the full-time post, as well.