FremantleMedia Takes Murder to Mipcom

One international distributor want Mipcom attendees to get away with murder.

FremantleMedia will launch international sales of reality series, Murder, at the Mipcom programming marketplace in Cannes, France, in October.

Taking a finger-print smudged page from the procedural craze, the off-Spike TV series, which debuted in July, gives real people a chance to play forensic detective, assigning them a case out of police files to solve and allowing home viewers to play along.

Two teams compete to solve the case, with the winner getting a donation in their name to a victims charity. The Show is from reality producer Bunim-Murray Productions (Real World, Road Rules, Simple Life).