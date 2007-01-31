Fox's Smarter to Premiere After American Idol
By Ben Grossman
Fox will give the first four episodes of its Mark Burnett-produced quiz show, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, a plush post-American Idol launching pad.
The show will premiere with a 30-minute episode Tuesday, February 27 at 9:30 after Idol, and also run directly after the ratings behemoth the following two nights.
The fourth episode (out of six) airs Thursday, March 8 at 9 p.m. after Idol, while the final two episodes are scheduled to air sans Idol lead-in on Thursday, March 15 and 22 at 8 p.m.
While the post-Idol scheduling will give the show a chance to generate sampling, it also raises the bar it needs to stay on the air. A failure to hold a large enough portion of the massive Idol audience in the valuable lead-out timeslot could mean a quicker hook for the rookie show than in a lower-profile timeslot.
The new series puts adults in a classroom setting and forces them to answer questions from 1st grade through 5th grade textbooks.
