Fox ups affil-sales execs

Fox Cable Networks has upped two affiliate-sales executives to senior vice

president positions.

Mike Hopkins, most recently Fox's VP of national accounts, is now

senior VP of affiliate sales in charge of national distribution.

He'll also oversee national sales strategies and alternative distribution

efforts.

Sean Riley, who most recently was VP of sales operations, is now

senior VP of affiliate sales charged with Fox Cable's 12 regional

offices' sales and marketing efforts. Riley will oversee the teams' 40 affiliate

sales and marketing staffers.

Hopkins and Riley, who will continue to report to Fox Cable Affiliate Sales

executive VP Lindsay Gardner, take up the void left by former Fox

Cable executive Ray Hopkins, who recently joined Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc. as executive

VP, affiliate sales and marketing.