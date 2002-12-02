Fox ups affil-sales execs
Fox Cable Networks has upped two affiliate-sales executives to senior vice
president positions.
Mike Hopkins, most recently Fox's VP of national accounts, is now
senior VP of affiliate sales in charge of national distribution.
He'll also oversee national sales strategies and alternative distribution
efforts.
Sean Riley, who most recently was VP of sales operations, is now
senior VP of affiliate sales charged with Fox Cable's 12 regional
offices' sales and marketing efforts. Riley will oversee the teams' 40 affiliate
sales and marketing staffers.
Hopkins and Riley, who will continue to report to Fox Cable Affiliate Sales
executive VP Lindsay Gardner, take up the void left by former Fox
Cable executive Ray Hopkins, who recently joined Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc. as executive
VP, affiliate sales and marketing.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.