Fox tops Sunday
According to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, Fox won the
key demos Sunday night and tied for first with ABC for households with a
football overrun and the movie Die Hard 3.
ABC was second across most of the key ratings categories (and first in total
viewers) with the movie The Sound of Music.
CBS was third with 60 Minutes, Becker and You've Got
Mail.
NBC was fourth with Dateline, American Dreams, Law & Order
and Boomtown.
For the night, the household ratings: Fox and ABC 7.0 rating/12 share; CBS
6.9/11; NBC 5.5/9.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 4.8/13, ABC 3.6/9, CBS 2.8/7 and NBC 2.5/7.
In Nielsen's local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.6/4 household with
Gilmore Girls: Beginnings, Charmed and a special.
On Saturday, Fox was first in the key adult demos with Cops and
America's Most Wanted, and CBS was first in households and total
viewers with Hack, The District and The Agency.
NBC was tied with Fox for first among adults 18 through 34 and second among
adults 18 through 49 with Fear Factor and a Saturday Night Live
prime time special.
ABC aired the movie Mrs. Doubtfire and tied CBS for third among adults
18 through 49.
For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 5.5/10,
Fox 4.6/9, ABC 3.9/7 and NBC 3.3/6.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 2.5/8; NBC 2.0/7; ABC and CBS 1.9/6.
On Friday, NBC won across the key ratings categories with Dateline and
Law & Order: SVU.
ABC was second among adults 18 through 49 with America's Funniest Home
Videos, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Drew Carey Show and 20/20.
CBS was second in households and total viewers with 48 Hours and
The Kennedy Center Honors. Fox was third among adults 18 through 49 and 18
through 34 with a special on the 30th anniversary of M*A*S*H. The Nielsen
fast affiliate ratings for the night, households: NBC 8.0/15; CBS 5.0/9; ABC
and Fox 4.4/8.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.7/12, ABC 2.6/9, Fox 2.4/8 and CBS 1.2/4.
The WB averaged a 2.9/5 for its Friday comedy block, and UPN averaged a 2.1 for
the movie Mortal Kombat.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.