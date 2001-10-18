Fox Sports Ohio signs Indians deals

Fox Sports Net Ohio inked a deal Thursday with the Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians to carry 150 games beginning with the 2002 season.

A network spokesman would not disclose the terms or length of the deal. Also Thursday, Fox Sports Net North reached a new carriage multi-year agreement with Time Warner Cable in Wisconsin.

The deal gives Fox Sports Net North 600,000 new subs, bringing its total distribution to 2.8 million.

- Allison Romano