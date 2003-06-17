Fox sets Simple Life
The mere idea of CBS launching a reality remake of The Beverly
Hillbillies sent rural groups running to Congress, but Fox is premiering its
take on the subject with nary a complaint.
In The Simple Life, viewers will watch New York hotel heiress Paris
Hilton and Nicole Richie, daughter of pop legend Lionel Richie, as they take up
residence in Altus, Ark., population 817.
While in town, the two will live with seven family members, sharing chores
and the family's one bathroom.
The show premieres on Fox Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 8:30 p.m., and it is
produced by The Real World's and Road Rules' Mary-Ellis Bunim and
Jonathan Murray.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.