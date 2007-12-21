Fox Sets American Idol Return with Two-Night Premiere in January

The seventh installment of American Idol will kick off in January with a two-night premiere, Fox announced Friday.

The smash reality competition will air the first four hours of auditions on Tuesday, Jan. 15, and Wednesday, Jan. 16.

The often hilariously cringe-inducing performances—culled from auditions held in San Diego, Dallas, Omaha, Atlanta, Charleston, Miami and Philadelphia—will continue on consecutive Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the “Hollywood Round” on Feb. 12 and 13, when the top 24 singers are revealed.

The performance shows begin in earnest the following week, with the 12 male performers on Tues., Feb. 19, and the 12 female performers on Wed., Feb. 20. The first live results show will air Feb. 21.

The final results show is set to air live, tape-delayed at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12.