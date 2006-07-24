Fox Renews Kitchen, Dance
By Jim Benson
Fox has picked up additional seasons of Hell’s Kitchen and So You Think You Can Dance, according to entertainment president Peter Liguori.
Fox has seen its adults 18-49 demos improve this summer, with Dance up 22% versus its first installment and Kitchen improving 3% compared to equivalent weeks last summer.
