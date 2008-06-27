Fox News Back on Top in Q2

CNN could tout a primetime win in the crucial 25-54 sales demographic for the first quarter of 2008. Now, it appears that Fox News Channel will be back on top of the demo heap for the second quarter.

In primetime, Fox News averaged 346,000 viewers in the demo versus CNN’s 310,000 and MSNBC’s 269,000. (Averages are based on Monday-Sunday, 8 p.m.-11 p.m., live-plus-same-day Nielsen data through June 24.) Although the second quarter ratings period does not officially close until June 29, significant changes are unlikely.

In total viewers, Fox News averaged 1.6 million in primetime versus CNN’s 977,000 and MSNBC’s 690,000.

As usual, the 10 p.m. hour was hotly contested with CNN claiming a demo victory for AndersonCooper 360 over Fox News’ On the Record with Greta Van Susteren, 347,000 viewers compared with 319,000. However, 360 got a ratings bump on primary nights when Cooper hosted his show from CNN’s Election Center while On the Record was routinely pre-empted by Fox News’ Election HQ. Stripping out the final remaining Democratic primaries of May and June, On the Record edged 360 with 310,000 viewers compared with 306,000.