Fox Making Summer Return to Hell's Kitchen

Fox has slated Monday, June 12, at 9 p.m. ET for the second-season premiere of summer reality cooking series Hell’s Kitchen.

stars acid-tongued British chef Gordon Ramsay. He leads 12 contestants through the chance to take over as executive chef of a new Las Vegas restaurant. The winner is also eligible to receive a financial interest in the new eatery at the Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, 10 miles off the Las Vegas Strip.

In its rookie campaign last summer, Hell’s Kitchen performed strongly for Fox in young adult demos. It is produced by Granada Entertainment and A. Smith & Co. Paul Jackson, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed and Layla Sabih are executive producers.