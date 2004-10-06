Fox Has Big Obnoxious Boss

Fox is back with another big and obnoxious reality show. My Big Fat Obnoxious Boss, from the creators of Fox’s hit, My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiancée, will debut Sunday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m.

The reality-scripted Apprentice send-up features 12 unsuspecting contestants competing for a job with N. Paul Todd, CEO of a fake multi-billion dollar Chicago company, IOCOR. Todd is actually an actor named William August and makes his young studies compete in bizarre challenges to win a job with his company and a cash prize.

The $250,000 prize is the only real thing. The show is produced by Rocket Science Laboratories and Jean-Michael Michenaud and Chris Cowan are the executive producers.