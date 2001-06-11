Trending

Fox going back to Scariest Place

By

The Scariest Place on Earth has been an enjoyable adventure for the Fox Family Channel, which has ordered six more episodes of the reality series.

The Scariest Place on Earth features families' reactions to frightening situations and locations. The new episodes are slated to air over the next few months and include two extra "Family Dares" where families will spend the night alone in intimidating European destinations.
- Allison Romano