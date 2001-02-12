Fox Diversity Appointments
Wenda Fong has been named executive director of diversity development and Gerald Alcantar director of diversity recruitment at Fox Broadcasting Co. Fong was formerly a producer on The Steve Harvey Show
and has worked on a number of TV specials, including Fox's Opening the LostTombs: Live From Egypt. Alcantar was formerly director of work force management at Times Mirror Co.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.