Fox Business Channel to Launch Mid-October

Looking to get a piece of the business news market from leader CNBC and Bloomberg, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. has announced an Oct. 15 launch date for the much-anticipated Fox Business Channel.





Fox Business Network will be led by Fox News Chairman and CEO, Roger Ailes. Neil Cavuto, the senior vice president and managing editor of business news at Fox News Channel, will be in charge of content and coverage.





The network--which is being billed as having 30 million subscribers to start-- reached carriage deals with Time Warner Cable, DirecTV, and Comcast, among others.