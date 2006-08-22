Fox Breaks Into Winner's Circle

Fox won the 18-49 demo in the Nielsen ratings Monday night with a 3.3 rating/10 share thanks to the season premieres of Prison Break and the series premiere of Vanished.

According to overnight numbers, the network averaged a 3.3/10 thanks to Prison Break's 3.7/12 at 8-9 and Vanished's 3/8 at 9-10. Both were up against repeats on all the other networks, however, and Vanished only beat a rerunt of ABC's Wife Swap (2.8/7) by two-tenths of a rating point.

In second place at a 2.7/8 was CBS, powered by a repeat of CSI: Miami at 10 (3.3/9). ABC took third (2.3/7) with its all-repeat lineup, led by Wife Swap. NBC was a distant fourth, with the finale of its original reality series Treasure Hunter, unearthing little in the way of ratings gold at a 2.5/7 for fourth place at 9-10 behind Prison Break, Wife Swap and a repeat of Two and a Half Men on CBS.

The WB and UPN, whose fates are joined as they move toward their meld/fold into The CW, were joined at the rating hip as well, each recording a .7/2.