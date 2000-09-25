FMS
KLLZ(FM) Walker, Minn.
Price: $560,000
Buyer: BG Broadcasting Inc., Bemidji, Minn. (Louis H. Buron Jr., president/owner); owns KKZY(FM) Bemidji. Buron also owns one AM and five other FMs
Seller: Kommerstad Communications Co. LLC, Brainerd, Minn. (Robert M. Kommerstad, principal); owns five AMs and three FMs
Facilities: 99.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.
Format: Classic rock
Chapin Enterprises
Construction permit for WWSG(FM) Sylvester/Albany, Ga.
Price: $550,000
Buyer: Cumulus Media; owns walg(am)-wnuq(fm) and wgpc(am)-wkak(fm) Albany, WQVE(FM) Camilla, WJAD(FM) Leesburg and WEGC(FM) Sasser, all Ga.; is buying WLWI(AM) (formerly whhy)-whhy-fm Montgomery and WXFX(FM) Prattville/Montgomery, Ala. (see Combo item, above)
Seller: Thomas W. Lawhorne, Sylvester; no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 102.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 276 ft.
