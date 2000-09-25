KLLZ(FM) Walker, Minn.

Price: $560,000

Buyer: BG Broadcasting Inc., Bemidji, Minn. (Louis H. Buron Jr., president/owner); owns KKZY(FM) Bemidji. Buron also owns one AM and five other FMs

Seller: Kommerstad Communications Co. LLC, Brainerd, Minn. (Robert M. Kommerstad, principal); owns five AMs and three FMs

Facilities: 99.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

Format: Classic rock

Construction permit for WWSG(FM) Sylvester/Albany, Ga.

Price: $550,000

Buyer: Cumulus Media; owns walg(am)-wnuq(fm) and wgpc(am)-wkak(fm) Albany, WQVE(FM) Camilla, WJAD(FM) Leesburg and WEGC(FM) Sasser, all Ga.; is buying WLWI(AM) (formerly whhy)-whhy-fm Montgomery and WXFX(FM) Prattville/Montgomery, Ala. (see Combo item, above)

Seller: Thomas W. Lawhorne, Sylvester; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 102.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 276 ft.