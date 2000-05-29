Flaherty is honored

CBS Senior Vice President of Technology Joe Flaherty on May 19 received the International Electronic Cinema Festival's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award, presented at the group's meeting in Portland, Ore., recognized Flaherty's technical achievements in television broadcasting, particularly his work in nonlinear editing systems for television and feature films (1968) and his introduction of electronic newsgathering equipment (1974).

Flaherty, who served on the FCC's Advisory Committee on Advanced Television Service and is often referred to as the "Father of HDTV" for his role in introducing HDTV in the U.S., is currently chairman of the Technical Committee of the North American Broadcasters Association.